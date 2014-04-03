An Old Man With An Obscure 2000s Pop Group Makes For The Best Passport Photo Ever

Getty Image

Those lovable ladies from Liverpool, Atomic Kitten, were never all that popular here in the United States (you might know “Whole Again”), but they scored two number-one albums in the U.K. in the 2000s and have sold over 10 million records worldwide. They’re firmly planted somewhere between “actually famous” and “appearing on the reality show The Big Reunion with B*Witched and Liberty X famous.” But now Atomic Kitten are Internet superstars, thanks to one amazing passport photo.

I once asked the DMV if they could take my license photo with O-Town. I wanted all, they gave me NOTHING.

Via @cearathacker