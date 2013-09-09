One Of The Guys From One Direction Got Decked At A Soccer Match

Louis Tomlinson of the band One Direction was on the wrong end of one hell of a tackle during a friendly game of soccer yesterday and had to leave the field, where he promptly threw up. The event took place during a match between the Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa. Tomilson has signed temporarily to the Doncaster Rovers for charity.
Make no mistake: this is pretty big news in the tween world. The player who knocked him out – Gabby Agbonlahor – has allegedly already received death threats from hordes of angry young girls. So he’s got that going for him, which is nice.
It’s also interesting to note that the game had 60,000 people in attendance. The Doncaster Rovers are by no means a top-tier soccer club and this was a “friendly” match with no official meaning; a listen to the audio in the video below might give a clue as to why there’s so many people there (hint: it’s the dude from One Direction). Tomilson makes his official debut on September 17th.
The game was held at Celtic Park in Glasgow which is about 250 miles away from Doncaster.
It was a charity game to honour Stiliyan Petrov, a player who has been battling Leukemia for the past couple of years. All money went to Leukemia charities. So not exactly a game with no official meaning.
It also wasn’t between Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa. It was between a Celtic XI, made up of ex players/celebrities and a team picked by Petrov himself.
The tiniest bit of research could have told you all of this.
Still, that guy from 1D threw up at the side of the pitch and at the end of the day, that’s what really matters, no?
A standing ovation for this man.
Yeah, this is just a bad article.
But it’s not just him. Everywhere I look it’s about that Tomlinson guy, and Petrov doesn’t even gets mentioned. It’s a disgrace.
What an absolute shocking piece of reporting by a reporter who could not even be bothered to do a bit of research on the subject, no doubt Doncaster rovers and Aston villa will be cringing with embarrassment to be named in this pathetic piece of reporting , the guy from one direction gave up his time for free as did everyone else connected with this worthy cause ,which most certainly not meaningless ….shame on you !!!!!!
As Paul Scoular (and his dad) said, theres a few things wrong in the story… Most importantly I’d suggest 60000 people were more likely there to support a football legend who has struggled with a horrible disease that ended his career. The fact that on the 19th minute (his shirt number) of every game everyone in the crowd stands up and applauds him shows just how well loved and supported that guy is.
However i fully agree that another important element is the 1D kid getting laid out. my issue with that is that the video is not long enough and doesn’t focus enough on his pain. He should of been cunt punted just for having 1D on his back. Douche.
Wow I guess this is what happens when you skim read the first paragraphs of actual articles to “write” a half-guessed piece. Other than the One Direction guy’s name, I’m not sure a single word of that was even slightly correct. Embarrassing.