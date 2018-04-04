Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Two weeks ago producer Oneohtrix Point Never teased his upcoming art installation MYRIAD with a trailer. The trailer contained new music which has now been revealed by the artist as the title track to his next album called Age Of. You can hear the song, which also opens the album, above.

He also shared the album cover art, which features a painting by American artist Jim Shaw entitled “The Great Whatsit.”

The news arrives as 0PN extends their highly-anticipated MYRIAD show, which is set to take place in May for the Red Bull Music Festival New York at the Park Avenue Armory. After both shows on the 22 and 24 sold out, there’s now a 7 PM show on the 24 that’s been added, with tickets set to go on sale tomorrow, as well as a July performance at the Barbican in London.

MYRIAD Dates:

05/22 — New York City @ Park Avenue Armory, RBMF New York (9 PM)

05/24 — New York City @ Park Avenue Armory, RBMF New York (7 PM)

05/24 — New York City @ Park Avenue Armory, RBMF New York (9 PM)

07/07 — London, UK @ The Barbican

Age Of Tracklist:

“Age Of” “Babylon” “Manifold” “The Station” “Toys 2” “Black Snow” “myriad.industries” “Warning” “We’ll Take It” “Same” “RayCats” “Still Stuff That Doesn’t Happen” “Last Known Image of a Song”

Age Of is due out 6/1 via Warp Records. You can pre-order it here.