A Composer’s Process Is Interrupted By Toxic Waste In Oneohtrix Point Never’s Self-Directed ‘Black Snow’

04.26.18 60 mins ago

Following the announcement earlier this month that his upcoming MYRIAD performances are indeed in support of a new album called Age Of, producer Oneohtrix Point Never (Daniel Lopatin) has offered the video for “Black Snow,” the first single from the effort. You can watch the video above.

The clip is a self-directed effort, featuring a hazmat-suit-wearing individual who may or may not be a mutant and aspiring electronic producer. Their “process” is interrupted by other hazmat-wearing people, who cordon off his workstation with plastic and chain link fence. The toxic wasteland then becomes a set piece for a dance number.

The rather minimal song begins with what sounds to be deep breaths through an apparatus, finger snaps and a bass synth line, putting most of the emphasis and weight on the heavily filtered vocal.

Earlier this month, Lopatin took to Instagram to reveal his “MYRIAD Ensemble,” the three musicians charged with joining him onstage to help bring the new songs to life.

The ensemble includes Kelly Moran on keys/voice (her album Bloodroot was on our list of The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017), Aaron David Ross on keys/vocal synth/foley triggers, and Eli Keszler on drum set/sensory triggers/auxiliary percussion.

MYRIAD Dates:
05/22 — New York City @ Park Avenue Armory, RBMF New York (9 PM)
05/24 — New York City @ Park Avenue Armory, RBMF New York (7 PM)
05/24 — New York City @ Park Avenue Armory, RBMF New York (9 PM)
07/07 — London, UK @ The Barbican

Age Of is due out 6/1 via Warp Records. You can pre-order it here.

