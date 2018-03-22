Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In November, Oneohtrix Point Never (aka Daniel Lopatin) announced his plans for a new live show and art installation called myRiad. Today we finally have a glimpse at the harpsichord-heavy music that Lopatin will debut at the show with a brand new trailer, above.

The video is by Daniel Swan and David Rudnick, and directed by Lopatin. It features animation by Swan and additional animation by Nate Boyce. It’s a dense, dizzying spectacle set in the cosmos and features a blizzard of familiar images stripped from pop culture and every day life darting across the screen.

Based on the trailer, the show seems to focus on four separate parts: Age of Ecco, Age of Harvest, Age of Excess and Age of Bondage. The trailer also contains dedications in memory of “Gargantua” and “Pantagruel,” two titular giant characters from a five-part satirical literary work written by French Renaissance writer François Rabelais.