Oneohtrix Point Never Teases ‘Concertscape’ Art Installation ‘myRiad’ With New Music

03.22.18 7 mins ago

In November, Oneohtrix Point Never (aka Daniel Lopatin) announced his plans for a new live show and art installation called myRiad. Today we finally have a glimpse at the harpsichord-heavy music that Lopatin will debut at the show with a brand new trailer, above.

The video is by Daniel Swan and David Rudnick, and directed by Lopatin. It features animation by Swan and additional animation by Nate Boyce. It’s a dense, dizzying spectacle set in the cosmos and features a blizzard of familiar images stripped from pop culture and every day life darting across the screen.

Based on the trailer, the show seems to focus on four separate parts: Age of Ecco, Age of Harvest, Age of Excess and Age of Bondage. The trailer also contains dedications in memory of “Gargantua” and “Pantagruel,” two titular giant characters from a five-part satirical literary work written by French Renaissance writer François Rabelais.

Around The Web

TAGSmyriadOneohtrix Point Never

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 24 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 7 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP