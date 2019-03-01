Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Oprah would be hosting an interview with the subjects of the Michael Jackson Leaving Neverland documentary (Wade Robson and James Safechuck), and that the special, After Neverland, would air immediately following the conclusion of the documentary’s second part. Now Oprah’s OWN has shared some previews of the special, and in one, Oprah talks about why Jackson’s story is bigger than just him.

“For me, this moment transcends Michael Jackson,” she said. “It is much bigger than any one person. This is a moment in time that allows us to see this societal corruption. It’s like a scourge on humanity and it’s happening right now.”

In another clip, Oprah asked Robson why he would have wanted to continue associating with Jackson after his alleged abuse, and he said that he thought so highly of Jackson that he didn’t realize he was being wronged:

“I had no understanding of being abused. I loved Michael. And all the times that I testified and the many, many times that I gushed over him publicly in interviews over wherever it may be, that was from a real place, while never forgetting any of the sexual details that happened between us, but having no understanding that it was abuse, and having no concept in my mind that anything about Michael could ever be bad. Anything that Michael did was right, to me, for so many years.”

Watch the preview clips above.