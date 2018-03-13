promotions

The 2018 Osheaga music and arts festival in Montreal took a unique approach to hyping up its lineup this year. Last Friday, promoters began releasing short snippets of songs on their official Osheaga app. Users who downloaded the app and found the songs would have heads up as to who was slated to perform but since nothing was confirmed via the app it was really more of a tease, a stunt designed to hype the festival and drive downloads of the app. Now, three days later, the promotion is over and the full lineup has been announced, a lineup that is as surprising as it is eclectic.

Trumpeted as the top music festival in Canada, Osheaga has a lot of expectations to live up to and with headliners like the newly reborn Arctic Moneys, Tyler The Creator, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs it looks like they might have done it. Other notable acts include The National, Blondie, and Florence + The Machine, as well as Post Malone, St Vincent, and Travis Scott.

The festival runs August 3-5, and three-day passes are available in a tiered system starting at $320 for basic general admission, $585 for Gold, and $1150 for the premium Platinum pass which includes separate bathrooms.