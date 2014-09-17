Papa Roach’s Lead Singer Got Herpes By Kissing His Uncle

Little known fact: the original first line of Papa Roach’s generation-defining hit “Last Resort” went, “CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES MY UNCLE GAVE ME HERPES,” but THE MAN made lead singer Jacoby Shaddix change it over pressure from the influential Creepy Uncles Lobby. But now the truth is out there (Mulder was talking about Papa Roach) in an interview Jacoby did with Hit the Floor:
“My first kiss was when my uncle kissed me and he gave me herpes. It was terrible. Anybody else got herpes? Yeah, you do. Don’t lie to yourself. I know you got it, you watching this.” (Via)
Nope, nothing uncomfortable about that. Also, this is what Jacoby looks like now:
Amazingly, he’s not from Florida.
i remember listening to that song so much my mother put me in fucking counseling
IM ABOUT TO BRAEK!
oops, wrong band
This is the first time a headline made me audibly laugh out loud at work. Amazing.
So this guy gets herpes, Avril and Chad are breaking up…this is a sad day for 90s emo-pop music.
Powerman 5000 is going to get wrapped up in a pyramid scheme scandal before the day is out.
Avril’s first album was released in 2002, and Papa Roach’s single is from 2000. DON’T DISCREDIT AWESOME 90’S MUSIC.
His weakness is that he cares too much…oh, and herpes.
Wait, how else are you supposed to get herpes?
There’s a pizza place in my town that stays open until 4 am. I couldn’t believe they put up a sign in 2014 that read “CUT MY LIFE INTO PIZZAS. THIS IS YOUR LAST RESORT. OPEN UNTIL 4AM.”
I saw one on another site that read “cut my life into pizza, this is my plastic fork”
bacons alright.
@CaptainCharisma Al? Is that you?
So your uncle didn’t give yall herp kisses? Maybe your uncles just don’t love you.
He was lucky, my uncle gave me a Papa Roach album.
“Amazingly, he’s not from Florida.” lolol brilliant
Talk about a broken home.
Nice.
Cut my cake into pieces, this is my last dessert
Starvation
No eating
….aaaaaand I can’t remember whatever else we made up in 5th grade
I grew up with these pussies. They are posers 100%. Too bad he didn’t get AIDS from his uncle butt-fucking him
how old do you have to be before guyliner stops making sense?
[www.youtube.com]
To this day not only do I hate Last Resort, but I hate the music video. Just a bunch of stupid, overprivileged white kids starring blankly at the camera because they’re oh so alone in the world.
ahhh, nu metal
His uncle is Paris Hilton?