Papa Roach’s Lead Singer Got Herpes By Kissing His Uncle

Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.17.14 24 Comments

Little known fact: the original first line of Papa Roach’s generation-defining hit “Last Resort” went, “CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES MY UNCLE GAVE ME HERPES,” but THE MAN made lead singer Jacoby Shaddix change it over pressure from the influential Creepy Uncles Lobby. But now the truth is out there (Mulder was talking about Papa Roach) in an interview Jacoby did with Hit the Floor:

“My first kiss was when my uncle kissed me and he gave me herpes. It was terrible. Anybody else got herpes? Yeah, you do. Don’t lie to yourself. I know you got it, you watching this.” (Via)

Nope, nothing uncomfortable about that. Also, this is what Jacoby looks like now:

6th Annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show - Arrivals

Getty Image

Amazingly, he’s not from Florida.

Via Hit the Floor

