On Wednesday night, Paramore’s Hayley Williams took to Twitter to address a situation within the band, one that explained why it only had three members at the moment. “There’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me,” said said. “paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless.” Fans theorized that her comments arrived after a message from former member Josh Farro was discovered in which he compared homosexuality to pedophilia.

Stepping forward to show his support for the LGBTQ+ community and condemn his brother’s comments, drummer Zac Farro also shared a note to fans entitled “Letter to our lgbtq+ fans” on Twitter.

“I want to say I love and support you all and have your back, and and [sic] most of all, stand with you” he began in his letter. “I do not condone any actions that do not love and support your community.” He continued the letter by addressing his direct feelings with his brother’s note.

“When my brother and I left Paramore in 2010, there was a post about the band that I did not fully condone. My name was included on the post yes, But I had not been briefed on what the entirety of that message contained,” he said. “I am openly speaking about this now being not only the founding drummer of Paramore, but also rejoining in 2016. I am saying that I have a voice of my own and my voice stands with our band and our fans, not with words including me in actions I do not agree with.” Farro concluded his note by asking fans to use their voices for “love and peace, not separation and exclusivity.”

