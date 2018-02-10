Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The last time Paul Rudd dropped by The Tonight Show, he recreated Styx’s “Too Much Time On My Hands” video with Jimmy Fallon and showed off some prime singing skills in the process. It’s a hard clip to top and it isn’t clear if they managed it this time around, but Rudd’s latest is still quality and both he and Fallon look ridiculous.

Go West’s “King Of Wishful Thinking” is the focus this time and it’s a deep cut. The video is as low-rent as they come, directly from the murky late ’80s/ early ’90s, but found a place on the Pretty Woman soundtrack and managed to ride with Julia Roberts to success. Why it is popping up on late night television in 2018 is a mystery, but it does allow Rudd to put on a hairpiece and put entirely too much effort into singing this song. He’s a ball of confident energy throughout and seems to be willing to give 100% at any time he’s asked to.

It’s also a pretty good re-creation. You can compare and contrast the two and decide for yourself.

During the interview portion, Rudd and Fallon discuss his mustache from Duncan Jones’ new film Mute. It’s inspired by Eliot Gould and makes for a fine reference to Robert Altman’s MASH alongside Justin Thoreaux’s blonde Donald Sutherland look. The sad thing is that people really didn’t seem to like it that much. They don’t seem to like any mustache on Paul Rudd, with him describing it as the equivalent of seeing Tom Selleck without a mustache.

(Via The Tonight Show)