Paul Rudd Dons Another Ridiculous Look For A Shot-For-Shot Remake Of The ‘King Of Wishful Thinking’ Video On ‘Fallon’

#Paul Rudd #Music Videos #Jimmy Fallon
Managing Editor, Trending
02.10.18 6 Comments

The last time Paul Rudd dropped by The Tonight Show, he recreated Styx’s “Too Much Time On My Hands” video with Jimmy Fallon and showed off some prime singing skills in the process. It’s a hard clip to top and it isn’t clear if they managed it this time around, but Rudd’s latest is still quality and both he and Fallon look ridiculous.

Go West’s “King Of Wishful Thinking” is the focus this time and it’s a deep cut. The video is as low-rent as they come, directly from the murky late ’80s/ early ’90s, but found a place on the Pretty Woman soundtrack and managed to ride with Julia Roberts to success. Why it is popping up on late night television in 2018 is a mystery, but it does allow Rudd to put on a hairpiece and put entirely too much effort into singing this song. He’s a ball of confident energy throughout and seems to be willing to give 100% at any time he’s asked to.

It’s also a pretty good re-creation. You can compare and contrast the two and decide for yourself.

During the interview portion, Rudd and Fallon discuss his mustache from Duncan Jones’ new film Mute. It’s inspired by Eliot Gould and makes for a fine reference to Robert Altman’s MASH alongside Justin Thoreaux’s blonde Donald Sutherland look. The sad thing is that people really didn’t seem to like it that much. They don’t seem to like any mustache on Paul Rudd, with him describing it as the equivalent of seeing Tom Selleck without a mustache.

(Via The Tonight Show)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Rudd#Music Videos#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSGo Westjimmy fallonmusic videosPAUL RUDD

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP