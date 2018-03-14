Pearl Jam Dedicated A Song To Chris Cornell During Their First Show Since The Singer’s Death

#Chris Cornell #Pearl Jam
Senior Music Writer
03.14.18

Getty Image

To say that the guys in Pearl Jam were tight with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell would be a massive understatement. Eddie Vedder has, throughout his career, referred to Cornell as a big brother figure, and credits him with helping him become ingratiated into the Seattle rock scene during the early ’90s as a transplant from San Diego while breaking into the scene with their joint band Temple Of The Dog and later on the 1992 Lollapalooza circuit. During a myriad of solo gigs just after Cornell’s death, Vedder found a way to honor his friend with lengthy, onstage monologues, but couldn’t seem to summon the ability to actually say his name.

Last night, in the middle of Pearl Jam’s first concert since Cornell took his own life at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, he finally found the words. Just before launching into the rather somber 2006 track “Come Back,” Vedder stepped to the microphone and said, “This is for Chris.”

Matt Cameron, Pearl Jam’s current drummer and a longtime member of Soundgarden took Cornell’s loss especially hard. In an interview with Billboard last year, he offered his condolences to the singer’s fans who were still processing the loss. “Kim [Thayil] and Ben [Shepherd] and I are certainly aware of how much our fans are hurting, and we’re certainly hurting right there along with them, but we’re extremely private people, and we’re all still processing our grief in our own way and on our own time. But we definitely are thinking of our fans and love them very much.”

In his own salute, Cameron performed the gig wearing a special Chris Cornell t-shirt, with his friend’s face emblazoned on the back.

First night of the tour in Santiago, sporting the Chris shirt!

A post shared by Matt Cameron (@themattcameron) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Cornell#Pearl Jam
TAGSCHRIS CORNELLpearl jam

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 7 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP