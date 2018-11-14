Perfume Genius Shares A Tender New Version Of ‘Alan’ To Benefit Immigration Equality

11.14.18 2 hours ago

Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx

Perfume Genius (real name Mike Hadreas) released his most recent album, No Shape, last year, and the record closes with “Alan,” an atmospheric and ambient track that serves as a cool-down after the emotional highs and lows of the rest of the album. Now he’s shared a new version of the song, and “Alan (Rework)” is still minimal, but this time with a more organic feel, as the song is performed on piano and strings.

The new recording was released through W Hotels Worldwide’s record label W Records, and proceeds from the track will go to benefit Immigration Equality, an organization that champions LGBTQ immigrant rights. Hadreas says of Immigration Equality:

“Immigration Equality is doing important work providing free legal services for LGBTQ and HIV-positive individuals that are seeking asylum in the US. It’s a hugely important cause to me, especially now. Like many generations before us, we still have many challenges facing us here in America, but also around the world. In over 80 countries being LGBTQ is still criminalized. It is vital that we as a nation and as a global community continue to fiercely support those that keep us moving forward. Everyone deserves a chance to be safe and free. It is a human right.”

Listen to “Alan (Rework)” above.

TAGSAlan (Rework)No ShapePerfume Genius

