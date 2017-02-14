Perfume Genius Is Heading Out On Tour In Support Of A New Album

02.14.17 1 year ago

Getty Image

Perfume Genius is returning with a new album and a North American tour. The man born Mark Hadress is coming back with his first work since 2014’s Too Bright and he’ll take it around the U.S. and Canada starting in May.

Prior to that, Hadress will play new music with our own Album of the Year contender Weyes Blood at Marfa Myths, the high-desert meets high-art fest in the strange (and strangely famous) West Texas town. He’ll also stop during the run of dates at Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires Festival in Wisconsin. Check out the full rundown of Perfume Genius tour dates below and try to catch him before he wraps up his run in San Francisco in July.

03/09-12 — Marfa, TX @ Marfa Myths ~
05/10 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick Lounge *
05/11 — Toronto, Ontario @ Virgin Mobile Mod Club *
05/12 — Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount *
05/13 — Boston, MA @ Royale *
05/15 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
05/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
05/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
05/19 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
05/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
05/21 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *
05/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cedar Cultural Center *
05/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *
05/25 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *
06/16-17 — Eaux Claires Festival @ Eau Claire, WI
07/15 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Imperial
07/16 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
07/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

~ with Weyes Blood
* with serpentwithfeet

Around The Web

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP