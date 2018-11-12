Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Every week, Saturday Night Live finds a new way to milk some more humor out of Pete Davidson‘s history with Ariana Grande. This week, Davidson visited the Weekend Update desk to apologize for a joke he made last week about newly elected Texas Congressman Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw. Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch due to an injury he suffered serving in Afghanistan, sat at the Weekend Update desk to hear Davidson’s apology.

Davidson’s speech was interrupted by Crenshaw receiving a phone call. The Congressman’s ringtone, of course, was Ariana Grande’s hit single “Breathin.” Davidson looked sheepish and embarrassed, while Crenshaw just let the phone ring “because it’s rude to answer it.” Davidson also asked Crenshaw to hit him back with a comment making fun of his appearance. Because if there is one way to fight back against our toxic tendency of taking cheap shots at politicians’ physical appearances rather than seriously engaging with and questioning their beliefs, it is by… poking fun at them even more. Crenshaw said Davidson looks “like if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person.”

Just last week, Davidson said on SNL that the split is his own business, and doesn’t really have a place on the ensemble comedy show he works on. “The truth is, it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay,” Davidson said during Weekend Update. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

Watch Davidson and Crenshaw trade barbs and drag up Ariana above.