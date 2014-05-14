Pharrell And His Hat Treck To Japan For A Remix With A Humanoid Pop Star Persona

05.14.14 4 years ago

When Pharrell isn’t being a genius in the States with his Harry Potter sorting hat, he’s over in Japan doing a remix for a pop star who doesn’t actually exist. This remix of Last Night, Good Night (Re:Dialed) – Pharrell Williams Remix was remixed for humanoid persona popstar Hatsune Miku for a film called Jellyfish Eyes.

Honestly, when I first heard the name of the movie, and saw what the cartoon singer looked like, I instantly thought about Krieger from Archer and his virtual girlfriend watching that weird porn from Japan.

Yeah, that stuff exists. But, listening to the Pharrell remix, it’s actually not that bad. But it is awkward enough to where I had to turn my laptop always from the public in the coffee shop because I didn’t want to get weird looks.

(Via Kotaku)

