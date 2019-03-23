Pharrell Previews His Collaborative Fashion Line With Chanel On Instagram

03.23.19 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Pharrell gave fans a sneak preview of his upcoming collaborative collection with Chanel.

The musician shared a teaser of a commercial highlighting his Chanel collection to his Instagram on Friday. The short video showed lounging models in a mansion watching old clips of founder Coco Chanel, and featured the “Happy” singer sporting a shirt from his collection surrounded by greenery.

Pharrell posted a sentimental caption to accompany the teaser, “Hard to believe this all started with writing it on my shoes in 2010.”

