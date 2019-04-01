Getty Image

Pharrell made summer in Virginia Beach more exciting last month, when he announced his Something In The Water festival, set to take place between April 26 and 28. Finding a place to stay is just one more thing to worry about for folks traveling for a fest, so Pharrell is working together with Airbnb to make that process less complicated, by encouraging residents to open up their homes and host visitors during the festival weekend.

Hey Virginia Beach- I'd love for you to host with @Airbnb during @SITW this April. Let's show the world the diversity, the creativity and the local flavor of our amazing Virginia Beach community. https://t.co/Vp5M7pViX0 pic.twitter.com/1jXzpZemp6 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) March 31, 2019

Pharrell shared a video, which he captioned, “Hey Virginia Beach- I’d love for you to host with Airbnb during [Something In The Water] this April. Let’s show the world the diversity, the creativity and the local flavor of our amazing Virginia Beach community.” He says in the video, “What we did was we reached out to Airbnb, and they made a super significant commitment to be a part of our community. What I love about that is it’s not only a way for you guys to make money, it’s also a way for you guys to open up your doors and show the inclusivity and the diversity that we have back home in Virginia, so I’m excited about it.”

Those who do find their way down to Virginia Beach are in for a grand old time, as the festival lineup features Travis Scott, Maggie Rogers, Pharrell & Friends, Anderson .Paak And The Free Nationals, Migos, Janelle Monae, Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden Smith, Jhene Aiko, Diplo, Deepak Chopra, Radiant Children, DRAM, Missy Elliott, Mac DeMarco, Geoffrey Canada, Trap Karaoke, Ferg, SZA, Pusha T, Kaws, Masego, John-Robert, J Balvin, Virgil Abloh, Pop Up Church Service, Leikeli47, Rosalia, and Dave Matthews Band.

Something In The Water tickets are on sale now, so check out the festival website for more information.