After a successful inaugural year in May, Pharrell‘s Something In The Water Festival is coming back for seconds in April. Monday, Pharrell announced the weeklong extravaganza will take place during the week of April 20 in 2020.

Something In The Water will return with an “expanded art, culture and music festival,” according to a press release, though no acts have been announced yet. However, “2020 will feature expanded programming across an entire week.” Music acts will grace the stage for three of the festival days, Friday-Sunday. In addition to music, Pharrell’s bringing “the brightest minds” from the culinary industry as well as from technology, environmental sustainability, health & wellness, and media to fill up the weeklong festival Monday-Thursday.

If you’re a Virginia resident, a “locals only” pre-sale for April 24-26 tickets (restricted to VA zip codes) will run on Saturday, October 19 from 12 PM EST through 5 PM EST.

You can purchase tickets in person at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach box office, or online here. In addition, Something In The Water 2019 purchasers will have access to a Loyalty presale online for the April 24-26 tickets on Saturday, October 19th from 12 PM EST through 5 PM EST. Purchase those tickets here.

Finally, check out our review of the first Something In The Water Festival here.