You could forgive hardcore fans of ’80s pop in North America for starting to get a little bit resentful. After staging short live runs throughout his native England and into South America over the last year or so, many in the States and Canada were beginning to wonder whether we’d ever get to see Phil Collins live and onstage once again. Turns out, we simply needed to wait our turn.

Today, the one-time Genesis singer/drummer has announced a one-month long run through some of the biggest cities in North America for a new tour that he’s calling Not Dead Yet. Because of a dislocated vertebra in his neck that caused nerve damage in his hands, Collins will regrettably be unable to play drums on this tour, but fear not, the iconic break on his song “In The Air Tonight” will be handled by perhaps the best possible man for the job, Phil’s own 16-year old son Nicolas, who has been backing his dad up for all of his most recent gigs.

Tickets for Phil Collins Not Dead Yet tour go on sale Tuesday, May 15 at 10 AM local time. For more information, you can visit his official website and check out his full run of dates below.

10/05 –- Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

10/07 -– Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/08 -– Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/09 -– Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/11 –- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/13 –- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/14 –- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/16 –- Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/18 –- Cleveland, OH @ Quicken loans Arena

10/19 -– Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/21 -– Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/22 -– Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/25 –- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/27 –- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum