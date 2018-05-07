You could forgive hardcore fans of ’80s pop in North America for starting to get a little bit resentful. After staging short live runs throughout his native England and into South America over the last year or so, many in the States and Canada were beginning to wonder whether we’d ever get to see Phil Collins live and onstage once again. Turns out, we simply needed to wait our turn.
Today, the one-time Genesis singer/drummer has announced a one-month long run through some of the biggest cities in North America for a new tour that he’s calling Not Dead Yet. Because of a dislocated vertebra in his neck that caused nerve damage in his hands, Collins will regrettably be unable to play drums on this tour, but fear not, the iconic break on his song “In The Air Tonight” will be handled by perhaps the best possible man for the job, Phil’s own 16-year old son Nicolas, who has been backing his dad up for all of his most recent gigs.
Tickets for Phil Collins Not Dead Yet tour go on sale Tuesday, May 15 at 10 AM local time. For more information, you can visit his official website and check out his full run of dates below.
10/05 –- Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
10/07 -– Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/08 -– Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/09 -– Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/11 –- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/13 –- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/14 –- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/16 –- Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
10/18 –- Cleveland, OH @ Quicken loans Arena
10/19 -– Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/21 -– Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/22 -– Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/25 –- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/27 –- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
