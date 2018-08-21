Lera Pentelute

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus got the indie world excited a couple of weeks ago when a publicity photo featuring the three and the name “Boygenius” started circulating. That naturally prompted speculation that some sort of collaborative project is on the way, and now that’s been officially confirmed: It’s been announced that Boygenius will release a self-titled six-track EP on November 9 via Matador. You can listen to half the record now, as the trio has shared three songs: The climactic Baker-led “Stay Down,” the Bridgers-sung midtempo rocker “Me & My Dog,” and the Dacus-fronted epic “Bite The Hand.”

Baker says of the collaboration, “When we met, Lucy and Phoebe and I were in similar places in our lives and our musical endeavors, but also had similar attitudes toward music that engendered an immediate affinity. Lucy and Phoebe are incredibly gifted performers, and I am a fan of their art outside of being their friends, but they are also both very wise, discerning and kind people whom I look up to in character as much as in talent.”

joining forces w/ @lucydacus + @phoebe_bridgers on tour in Nov— could not be more excited to announce it by sharing 3 tracks from our project, boygenius. Come see us all this fall! ❤️dates / tickets: https://t.co/d29HwyoS7i listen / preorder boygenius: https://t.co/FoHUZIrSEP pic.twitter.com/9ZPMXE5ZFY — Julien Baker (@julienrbaker) August 21, 2018

Bridgers adds, “It seemed obvious to record a 7-inch for tour, although many adult men will try to take credit for the idea.”