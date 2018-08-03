Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s something special going on in Oregon this weekend, and it’s Pickathon, a festival featuring talent both emerging and established performing in the scenic Pacific Northwest, at Pendarvis Farm near Portland. While that’s great if you find yourself in the area, it’s not exactly a feasible trip for everybody to make. If you’re not around, though, don’t worry: Pickathon is livestreaming some great performances from the fest online all weekend.

Love broadcast happening in 1 hour! Tune in and subscribe at https://t.co/QwJdZt2ZY1 pic.twitter.com/uzV2jemifP — Pickathon Music Fest (@pickathon) August 3, 2018

The broadcast begins at noon PST on Friday, and there are plenty of artists to watch, as we previously broke down. Today’s lineup includes folk trio I’m With Her, Texas bluesman Charley Crockett, Justin Vernon collaborator Phil Cook, Phosphorescent, and more. On Saturday and Sunday, meanwhile, you’ll be able to catch performances by up-and-comers Sunflower Bean, folk favorites Shakey Graves, Chance The Rapper associate Jamila Woods, Maine-based rapper Milo, Canadian indie heroes Broken Social Scene, and legendary long-running gospel group The Blind Boys Of Alabama. It’s a diverse and exciting lineup, so even if it’s just from your couch, it’s not one to be missed.

Watch the livestream above or on YouTube, and check out the full Pickathon broadcast schedule below. Uproxx has also interviewed some of the weekend’s performers, so revisit our conversations with Phil Cook and Milo.