Saba’s Pivot Gang Announced Their ‘You Can’t Sit With Us’ Tour Dates

Pivot Gang, the Chicago rap coalition led by Saba, made waves earlier this year upon the release of their debut record, You Can’t Sit With Us. After playing a set in their hometown city at Lollapalooza, the 6-piece group is planning to hit the road and play shows in a few cities major across America in support of their latest LP. The cross-country tour kicks off in early November and makes stops in major cities like LA, Boston, and New York City.

After making a name for themselves in the Chicago underground scene since 2012, several members appeared on big-named records from the likes of Chance the Rapper. Pivot Gang combined jazzy tempos and complex verses on their 13-song full-length release. Saba, his brother Joseph Chilliams, and the rest of the group drew ironic inspiration from the blockbuster movie, Mean Girls, for their album title, You Can’t Sit With Us.

THE FIRST EVER PIVOT GANG TOUR w/ @KARIFAUX ⚡️ TIX ON SALE AT https://t.co/xJ7N3BPNk9 pic.twitter.com/3aRL4zKRev — PIVOT GANG (@PIVOTGANG) September 6, 2019

Check out the You Can’t Sit With Us Tour dates below and purchase tickets here.

11/05 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

11/13 – Baltimore, MD @ MilkBoy Arthouse

11/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

You Can’t Sit With Us is out everywhere. Get it here.