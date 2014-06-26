Please Enjoy This New Tune From Colony House, ‘Second Guessing Games’

#New Music
Editor-in-Chief
06.26.14 4 Comments

A couple of days ago I posted a video from Colony House, a band with a debut album on the horizon that a friend had enthusiastically tipped me too as “the Killers meet Phoenix.” Well, the band and its record label took notice and were nice enough to offer us the chance to premiere a new song, “Second Guessing Games,” from the band’s soon-to-be-released debut album, When I Was Younger, which you can pre-order on Amazon and iTunes now.

So, without further ado, enjoy the new song…

Around The Web

TOPICS#New Music
TAGScolony housenew music

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP