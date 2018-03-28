‘Shannon’ Is Pllush’s Woozy First Single Introducing Their Debut Album

San Francisco-based Pllush is self-defined as “four-piece SF sob rock,” a description that’s strikingly on the mark. The effortlessly cool, instantly captivating dream pop band is releasing “Shannon” today, the soaring first single teased off their debut album Stranger To The Pain, out June 8.

Pllush first arrived on the Bay Area music scene in 2014 and have since only made seamless and deliberate strides in both songwriting and sound. The group composes balmy songs that will wrap you in warmth and then launch you into a transcendent, sentimental state of being. Their shoegaze-y melodies are tremendously reminiscent of their own influences, which include boldface names like Mazzy Star, Slowdive, and Sonic Youth.

“Shannon” follows suit – the groovy track sways and builds measuredly, then comes crashing down into a woozy minute-long instrumental break. Pllush’s lyrics and vocals channel a sense of free falling, rebellious surrender, occasionally bordering on a snarl: “You ask me if I’ve ever felt this way / Well I don’t know / In hoping everything will fall into place / Well I don’t know / But I won’t.”

You can listen to “Shannon” above. Be sure to keep your eyes out for Pllush’s debut album release in June, which you can pre-order here.

