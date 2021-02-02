Pollari Gives A Pleading ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Performance Of ‘Lovers Lane’

Atlanta singer/rapper Pollari is the latest to grace UPROXX Sessions with a moody performance of the hyper-pop-inflected “Lover’s Lane.” Built on a 2000s alt-rock-esque guitar loop produced by Yung Skrrt and accented with futuristic, spacey sound effects, “Lover’s Lane” finds Pollari imploring an ex to move on: “Here’s to the dream you sold me,” he croons. “Hope you move on one day.”

Pollari is signed to Rick Rubin’s American Records and Pulse Recordings. In 2020, he released four projects, including three EPs and a 20-song compilation of older tracks called Forever, Yours 2. His most recent one, December’s Never Sorry, featured the single “Heartless!” He’s also accrued an impressive list of notable collaborators which includes Playboi Carti, Lil Skies, Lil Yachty, Nick Mira, Cole Bennett, and more. With his emotive, melodic style, he’s right in line with the current wave of young stars using social media to build followings and break out in their own, defiant lanes.

Watch Pollari’s “Love’s Lane” performance for UPROXX Sessions above.

