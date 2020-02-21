Getty Image
Pop Smoke’s Family Members Are Reportedly Involving Themselves In The Murder Investigation

The recent death of rising rapper Pop Smoke came as a shock to many, and that apparently includes his family. TMZ reports that the rapper’s loved ones flew from New York to Los Angeles after hearing that he got shot, and now they are looking for answers.

His family is apparently “at a loss trying to understand what happened,” and “nothing makes sense to them,” as they were unaware that Smoke seemingly had enemies in Los Angeles. The family apparently believes whoever shot Smoke didn’t follow the rapper from New York: Since Smoke spends a lot of time in New York, they figure somebody wanting to harm him would have done it there.

Family members have apparently taken it upon themselves to question friends and witnesses, and they also want to see the security footage that shows people at the house where Smoke died. It was his family’s understanding that Smoke was in LA to promote his new mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, and relax before heading out on tour in March.

Smoke’s family are not the only ones upset by the rapper’s death, as his peers in the hip-hop community also paid tribute to him after his passing.

Read our look at Smoke’s legacy here.

