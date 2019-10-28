Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ Is Now The Longest-Running No. 1 Album Of 2019

Over the past couple years, Post Malone has become great at pumping out No. 1 albums. His 2018 sophomore effort, Beerbongs & Bentleys, topped the chart, and so too has his latest, Hollywood’s Bleeding. It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart in September and stayed there for three weeks before ending its run. However, on the chart dated November 2, Hollywood’s Bleeding is back on top for a fourth week, which means of all the albums released this year, it has spent the most time at No. 1.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is the first album to spend four weeks at No. 1 since Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born soundtrack did the same thing. Additionally, Hollywood’s Bleeding is also the Post Malone album to have spent the most time at the top of the chart, as it passes Beerbongs & Bentleys, which topped the chart for three weeks last year.

The new album also helped set a chart record for Ozzy Osbourne, who features (alongside Travis Scott) on “Take What You Want”: The song recently became the former Black Sabbath frontman’s first top-10 song in 30 years and three months, as his previous top-10 song was his 1989 Lita Ford duet “Close My Eyes Forever.”

