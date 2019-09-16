Billboard reports that Post Malone has officially scored his second No. 1 album with Hollywood’s Bleeding, which topped the Billboard 200 chart in its first week with the second-biggest week of 2019 for any album at 489,000 equivalent album units sold.

Of that total, 200,000 were in album sales, while pulling down 278,000 streaming equivalent albums and 11,000 track equivalent albums — the biggest streaming week for an album in 2019 at 365.4 million on-demand audio streams. Post takes that title away from Ariana Grande and Thank U, Next, which streamed 307.1 million. With its total of 489,000 EAU sold, Hollywood’s Bleeding trails behind only Taylor Swift’s Lover for biggest week, by rather a lot; Lover pulled down 867,000 EAU sold on the September 7 chart.

Post secured his first No. 1 in 2018 with his sophomore album Beerbongs & Bentleys, which sold 461,000 units. Hollywood’s Bleeding currently has four singles, all of which have peaked in the Hot 100 Top 10: “Sunflower” with Swae Lee (No. 1), “Wow.” (No. 2), “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug (No. 3), and “Circles,” which will complete this week at No. 7.

Taylor Swift’s Lover finished the week at No. 2 with 104,000 units, while Melanie Martinez debuted at No. 3 with 57,000 for K-12. Young Thug’s So Much Fun landed at No. 4, Lil Tecca’s We Love You Tecca rounds out the top five, and the remainder of the top 10 include Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You, Tool’s Fear Inoculum, Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Lana Del Rey’s Norman F*cking Rockwell!, and The Highwomen’s self-titled debut.