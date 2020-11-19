Earlier this year, it was speculated that Post Malone was thinking about starting a beer pong league due to trademarks he had filed at the time. We already know watching Malone competitively throw ping pong balls into plastic cups is a good time for all, as he had a hoot doing it with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in the summer of 2019, so the prospect was certainly appealing. Now, it’s all coming together on Malone’s new show, Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League.
The ten-episode Facebook Watch series drops new episodes on Wednesdays and Fridays. Fans will be able to enjoy the show via the new Watch Together feature available on Instagram, Messenger, and Messenger Rooms, which lets friends watch programming like this together in real time over a video call.
He recently spoke about the show with Fallon remotely from Utah and called out Drake by insisting he’s “no good” at pong. Around the same time, Malone had an email exchange about Celebrity World Pong League with Uproxx and offered some more details about the show. He also chatted about his uncommon chart longevity, getting positive feedback on his Nirvana livestream concert from Dave Grohl, and his upcoming music, so check out the full conversation below.
Tell me about the Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League. It sounds like a dream opportunity for you.
Definitely, everyone knows how much I love pong, so this whole experience was perfect for me. We teamed up with Messenger to bring fans a new 10-episode series called Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League. We’ve got Halsey, Diplo, Quavo, Machine Gun Kelly, YG, and a few more of my friends on the show. The best part is that you can watch the new show with your friends in real-time on Messenger, Messenger Rooms, and now on Instagram using their new feature called Watch Together. We really had a great time filming, so I hope y’all tune in to see me kick some ass and to see all the crazy stuff we had to do if we lost a game.
You have a lot of great guests on the show, and I’m sure everybody made for fun episodes, but who has the best actual pong skills, aside from yourself?
For sure, everybody that came on was super cool to play with and shoot the shit with. And listen, I’m definitely a seasoned vet when it comes to pong — but Smitty [Malone’s DJ] and I had some decent opponents throughout the show.
It was reported recently that you didn’t have a song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time since January 2017. Additionally, “Circles” broke the record earlier this year for the most time spent in the top 10 of the Hot 100. Both of those accomplishments are pretty incredible. Did you ever imagine yourself having this rare sort of sustained success?
I can’t believe this many people still want to hear my shitty songs. It’s crazy with all the talented artists and all the massive records out over the past year or so. For me to have a song on the charts that long is just unbelievable.
The Nirvana livestream was a big moment for you this year. Dave Grohl said of the performance, “I watched a bunch of it. I was like, ‘That was really cool.’ I don’t get to see other people do Nirvana songs often, and he seemed perfectly comfortable with it, and it sounded great.” How does it feel to have a member of the band say that?
When I read that from Dave, it was crazy. It was basically all I needed to hear to know I didn’t mess it all up. It was so much fun doing those songs, and for it to be for a good cause during a bad time just made it all seem right.
If you were going to do another covers set of a different artist, who would it be?
An entire set? Probably Bob Dylan or Johnny Cash.
You announced this summer you’re part-owner of the Dallas Empire E-sports team. What has that experience been like? Have you been playing any of the big viral video games this year, like Fall Guys or Among Us?
They’ve always been family, but I just had became part owner a few weeks before they won the championship and holy shit, I heard I’m getting a ring. And I’ve really just been playing Call Of Duty, especially now with the new systems out.
Happy to announce i’m now part owner of @DallasEmpire
Let’s take this throne and win these playoffs:) pic.twitter.com/5Fz282Xeot
— Posty (@PostMalone) August 28, 2020
Dre London said in March that you’re working on a “quarantine album.” How’s that been going?
Yeah, I’ve been making music since this all started. Just been going through the same process, even though it was made during quarantine. We just make a bunch of songs and really see what works and what sticks and just get a tracklist going, and before you know it, we’ve got a nice culmination of sounds.
New episodes of ‘Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League’ premiere on Wednesdays and Thursdays on Facebook Watch.