Earlier this year, it was speculated that Post Malone was thinking about starting a beer pong league due to trademarks he had filed at the time. We already know watching Malone competitively throw ping pong balls into plastic cups is a good time for all, as he had a hoot doing it with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in the summer of 2019, so the prospect was certainly appealing. Now, it’s all coming together on Malone’s new show, Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League.

The ten-episode Facebook Watch series drops new episodes on Wednesdays and Fridays. Fans will be able to enjoy the show via the new Watch Together feature available on Instagram, Messenger, and Messenger Rooms, which lets friends watch programming like this together in real time over a video call.

He recently spoke about the show with Fallon remotely from Utah and called out Drake by insisting he’s “no good” at pong. Around the same time, Malone had an email exchange about Celebrity World Pong League with Uproxx and offered some more details about the show. He also chatted about his uncommon chart longevity, getting positive feedback on his Nirvana livestream concert from Dave Grohl, and his upcoming music, so check out the full conversation below.

Tell me about the Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League. It sounds like a dream opportunity for you.

Definitely, everyone knows how much I love pong, so this whole experience was perfect for me. We teamed up with Messenger to bring fans a new 10-episode series called Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League. We’ve got Halsey, Diplo, Quavo, Machine Gun Kelly, YG, and a few more of my friends on the show. The best part is that you can watch the new show with your friends in real-time on Messenger, Messenger Rooms, and now on Instagram using their new feature called Watch Together. We really had a great time filming, so I hope y’all tune in to see me kick some ass and to see all the crazy stuff we had to do if we lost a game.

You have a lot of great guests on the show, and I’m sure everybody made for fun episodes, but who has the best actual pong skills, aside from yourself?

For sure, everybody that came on was super cool to play with and shoot the shit with. And listen, I’m definitely a seasoned vet when it comes to pong — but Smitty [Malone’s DJ] and I had some decent opponents throughout the show.

It was reported recently that you didn’t have a song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time since January 2017. Additionally, “Circles” broke the record earlier this year for the most time spent in the top 10 of the Hot 100. Both of those accomplishments are pretty incredible. Did you ever imagine yourself having this rare sort of sustained success?

I can’t believe this many people still want to hear my shitty songs. It’s crazy with all the talented artists and all the massive records out over the past year or so. For me to have a song on the charts that long is just unbelievable.