Post Malone hasn’t been shy about partnering with brands he supports, from Crocs shoes to Monster Energy Drink, but today his management team’s venture arm, Electric Feel Ventures, has taken a major stake in a plant-based burger company, Actual Veggies. According to the Vegconomist, the veggie burger company has only been around since last March, but they’ve already raised $2.8 million including the previous round of funding and total contributions.

The brand differs from competitors in one key way — instead of trying to look like meat or imitate its flavor, their patties are designed to look and taste like the vegetables or other ingredients they’re made from. The four offerings so far include a black bean base, a sweet potato base, a beet base, and a “green” burger that features kale, spinach, and broccoli.

“Since we launched the company, it’s been an incredible whirlwind and despite the challenges of 2020, we made it a reality,” the co-founder and co-CEO of Actual Veggies, Hailey Swartz, told Vegconomist. “The growth we have seen over the past few months far exceeded our expectations as we expanded nationally with partners including Sprouts Farmers Market, HungryRoot, Imperfect Foods, Sunbasket, QVC, and FreshDirect. We are humbled by our new partners’ shared excitement and look forward to building off our success to further scale Actual Veggies.”

Maybe this means the plant-based offerings will be available on-site at Posty Fest this year!