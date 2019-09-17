Post Malone is a king of the charts, so of course, his new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, is performing very well. It’s the No. 1 album in the country, and all 17 songs from the album are on the Billboard Hot 100 chart right now.

That of course includes his Ozzy Osbourne collaboration “Take What You Want,” which currently sits at No. 8. This is significant for Osbourne, as “Take What You Want” is now his first top 10 single in 30 years, since his 1989 Lita Ford duet “Close My Eyes Forever,” which coincidentally also charted at No. 8. That 30 year (and three month) gap between top 10 singles is actually a Hot 100 record for the longest time between top 10 singles for an artist. The previous record holder is Dobie Gray, who charted in 1973 with “Drift Away” and did so again due to his appearance on Uncle Kracker’s 2003 cover.

This comes after Osbourne said in a recent interview that he didn’t know who Malone was before working with him, but that it actually led to him working on some new music of his own: “I’d never even heard of this kid. He wanted me to sing on his song ‘Take What You Want,’ so I did, and then one thing led to another. I started recording a new album with Post Malone’s producer Andrew Watt. It’s only nine tracks but it was a catalyst to get me to where I am today. […] If it wasn’t for making this record, I would still be on traction, thinking, ‘I’m going to be lying here for ever.’ I’ve missed music so badly. My fans are so loyal and so good. Up until making the album I thought I was dying. But that got me off my arse.”

Read our review of Hollywood’s Bleeding here.