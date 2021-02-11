Post Malone wants to be the very best like no one ever was.

Okay, so I don’t actually know this for a fact, but I couldn’t not quote the Pokémon theme song here right? Billboard reports the corporate-favorite, chart-dominating pop-rap star is helping ring in this year’s annual Pokémon Day celebration with a virtual concert on Saturday, February 27.

As it turns out, the pong enthusiast is also pretty excited about Pikachu; Billboard notes he still owns his Game Boy Color just so he can play the OG iterations of the game, which are now 25 years old. Incidentally, Post himself just turned 25 last July and pointed out the coincidence in a statement about the partnership. “I’ve been a fan for such a long time, kind of grew up with it,” he says. “Celebrating 25 years is a big deal, so we decided to do it together.”

Post is only the first artist to team up with Pokémon as part of this year’s “P25 Music” initiative, with further details to be shared at the end of his concert. The Pokémon Company International will host a “Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto” event the Saturday before Post’s concert distributing a special password on February 25 for a special Pikachu that can do the move “Sing” in their Sword and Shield games. Longtime fans know this is pretty unusual, since the move isn’t usually usable by the “electric mouse.” Yes, I’m a nerd, but you clicked, so you are, too.

Pokémon and Post Malone fans will be able to watch the concert for free on Saturday, February 27 at 7:00 pm ET on Pokémon’s YouTube channel, Twitch channel, and 25th anniversary website.