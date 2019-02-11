Getty Image

It’s not uncommon for the Recording Academy to put an unusual pairing together for a performance during the Grammys broadcast, and that was true tonight: Last month, it was announced that Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers would share the stage, and now, that has come to pass.

The performance began with Malone on stage by himself, performing an acoustic version of “Stay” with a lone spotlight on him, which you can watch above. After a verse or so, he transitioned into (a non-acoustic version of) “Rockstar,” which was followed by him finally joining the Red Hot Chili Peppers on guitar for “Dark Necessities.”

This actually isn’t Malone’s first time teaming up with a rock group for an award show performance over the past few months. At the MTV 2018 Video Music Awards in August, he was joined by Aerosmith and they performed “Dream On” and “Toys In The Attic” together. That apparently worked out so well that Malone and Aerosmith met up once again not long ago to perform together at the Super Bowl music festival.

This is the first year that Malone has been nominated for any Grammys, and he secured some notable nominations, as he was nominated for Album Of The Year (for Beerbongs & Bentleys), Record Of The Year (for “Rockstar”), Pop Solo Performance (for “Better Now”), and Rap/Sung Performance (for “Rockstar”).

Watch Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ performance below, learn how to stream the Grammys live here, and check out the full constantly updated list of this year’s Grammy winners here.