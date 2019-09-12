Post Malone has made no secret of his love for Fleet Foxes. Of all the bands and musicians he’s shouted out or covered over the years, Fleet Foxes seems to be a recurring theme. He’s tweeted “If you don’t like Fleet Foxes, then f*ck you” and “Fleet Foxes is the only group that I love every single song of,” he called Robin Pecknold a “great writer” in Billboard, and now, he’s even making the band part of his post-album press runs.

During what looks like a break in an interview with fashion influencer, Kanye West muse, and amateur music journalist Kerwin Frost, Post and Kerwin share an exuberant singalong to Fleet Foxes’ The Shrine / An Argument” from their album Helplessness Blues. While Post sings along with every word, Kerwin headbangs along, only stopping to keep his elaborate headgear from falling off. The cute behind-the-scenes moment was captured by Adam DeGross, Posts’ tour photographer, and posted to Instagram. Pecknold himself reposted to his Instagram Story, saying, “This made my day ha.” You can watch the full interview up top. Kerwin is also listed on the lineup for the 2019 Posty Fest.

Post is currently promoting his recently released album Hollywood’s Bleeding, out now via Republic Records. The album features singles “Circles,” Goodbyes” with Young Thug, and the newly released “Saint-Tropez,” and contains appearances from Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne on the song “Take What You Want” and former Fleet Foxes drummer Joshua Tillman — also known as Father John Misty — on the song “Myself.” Get it here.