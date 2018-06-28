It’s not exactly a match you’d expect, which is what makes the idea that the iconic Pacific Northwest-based record label Sub Pop sign New Orleans’ own Preservation Hall Jazz Band so exciting. Though known for fostering the careers of grunge and indie rock bands over the last three decades, Sub Pop has expanded their sonic portfolio in recent years to include other genres like hip-hop for instance with Digible Planets. This latest addition looks to continue that trend with one of the most storied and respected jazz outfits in the country.
In a press release, Sub Pop promised that the Preservation Hall Jazz Band will release new music sometime in the new year, and in the meantime they are making their 2017 release So It Is and their earlier, 2013 album That’s It! available digitally today.
In the meantime, while you wait on new music from the group, you can catch them out on tour across the country this Summer. Check out the full slate of shows below and find ticket information via the official Preservation Hall Jazz Band site here.
07/03 — Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Fest
07/21 — Martindale, TX @ Float Fest
07/26 — North Stonington, CT @ Jonathan Edwards Winery
07/27 — Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theater
07/28 — Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
07/29 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/02 — Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest
08/03 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
08/04 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/05 — Islesboro, ME @ Weaver’s Bar
08/07 — Hampton Beach, NY @ Hampton Beach Casino
08/08 — New York, NY @ Summerstage
08/10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
08/11 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
08/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing River Stage
08/14 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre
08/16 — Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside
08/17 — Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap
08/18 — Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art
08/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre
08/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheatre
08/24 — Dayton, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights
08/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
08/26 — Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival
09/07 — Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion
09/08 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield
09/09 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo
09/11 — Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre
09/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
09/14 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/16 — San Diego, CA @ Harrah’s
09/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
09/21 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/22 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park
09/29 — Asbury Park, NJ @ See Hear Now
11/17 — Corning, NY @ Auditorium of the Corning Museum
