Danny Clinch

It’s not exactly a match you’d expect, which is what makes the idea that the iconic Pacific Northwest-based record label Sub Pop sign New Orleans’ own Preservation Hall Jazz Band so exciting. Though known for fostering the careers of grunge and indie rock bands over the last three decades, Sub Pop has expanded their sonic portfolio in recent years to include other genres like hip-hop for instance with Digible Planets. This latest addition looks to continue that trend with one of the most storied and respected jazz outfits in the country.

In a press release, Sub Pop promised that the Preservation Hall Jazz Band will release new music sometime in the new year, and in the meantime they are making their 2017 release So It Is and their earlier, 2013 album That’s It! available digitally today.

In the meantime, while you wait on new music from the group, you can catch them out on tour across the country this Summer. Check out the full slate of shows below and find ticket information via the official Preservation Hall Jazz Band site here.

07/03 — Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Fest

07/21 — Martindale, TX @ Float Fest

07/26 — North Stonington, CT @ Jonathan Edwards Winery

07/27 — Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theater

07/28 — Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

07/29 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/02 — Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

08/03 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

08/04 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/05 — Islesboro, ME @ Weaver’s Bar

08/07 — Hampton Beach, NY @ Hampton Beach Casino

08/08 — New York, NY @ Summerstage

08/10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

08/11 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

08/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing River Stage

08/14 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre

08/16 — Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside

08/17 — Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap

08/18 — Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art

08/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre

08/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheatre

08/24 — Dayton, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

08/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

08/26 — Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival

09/07 — Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

09/08 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield

09/09 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo

09/11 — Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre

09/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

09/14 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/16 — San Diego, CA @ Harrah’s

09/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

09/21 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/22 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park

09/29 — Asbury Park, NJ @ See Hear Now

11/17 — Corning, NY @ Auditorium of the Corning Museum