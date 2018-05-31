Getty Image

Year in and year out, Primavera Sound trots out one of the best festival lineups in the world, and they’re keeping that up this year, with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, The National, Migos, Björk, The War On Drugs, and plenty of others. For a bunch of folks, though, taking a trip to Barcelona to check out all the action in person isn’t the easiest thing, but that’s OK because Primavera Sound has got you covered. They’ll be live streaming select performances throughout the weekend, and it starts today.

Beginning at noon EST (6 PM CEST, the local time in Barcelona), performances from Belle & Sebastian, Wolf Parade, Yung Beef and Javiera Mena will be available to watch online in real time, via the Relive Primavera website and YouTube. A full broadcast schedule isn’t available yet, but press materials say that Lorde and Warpaint’s sets will be streamed, along with “many surprises.” The fest also says that “several hours of daily programmes” will also include “interviews with artists, a selection of the best moments from each day and a window onto everything that goes on behind the scenes at an event of this caliber.”

when it hits noon check out the livestream below.