Prince’s first album, For You, came out in 1978, and even when he passed away in 2016, he remained a mythic figure as he had been for the decades preceding. The legendary musician led a fascinating life, and now that life will be chronicled in a new documentary that will be available on Netflix. Directing is Ava DuVernay, who is known for movies like Selma, A Wrinkle In Time, and This Is The Life: How The West Was One, a documentary about Los Angeles hip-hop in the ’90s.

Although Prince himself isn’t directly involved in the film, it seems he would be happy with having DuVernay at the helm: Deadline reports that “Prince reached out to the Queen Sugar creator directly about working together” before he passed away. DuVernay also told the publication that the film is being made with great care:

“Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses. He was like no other. He shattered every preconceived notion, smashed every boundary, shared everything in his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”

Variety notes that “the project has the full cooperation of the late artist’s estate, which is providing with interviews, archival footage, photos and archive access,” which includes unreleased Prince music. The multi-part documentary series began production earlier this year, and there is not yet an announced release date.