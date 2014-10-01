Prince Held A Facebook Chat Yesterday And Answered Exactly One Question

Getty Image

GOOD: Diminutive Minnesota native Prince Rogers Nelson (dba “Prince”) joined Facebook yesterday.

BETTER: To kick off his presence on the social media platform, he — or whoever is managing his Facebook page, although the image of Prince tinkering with his security settings and setting them all to “Only Arsenio Hall” is incredibly fun, so let’s just pretend it was actually him — made the following announcement: “Join Prince for an exclusive Q&A on Facebook right here at 12pm PT/ 3PM EST!! Submit your questions below!!!”

BEST: As of this writing, after almost 24 hours and approximately 4,000 fan submissions, Prince has answered exactly one (1) question, and this was it:

That link takes you here, to a somewhat lengthy explanation of why converting to 432 Hz is important, which could have easily been found using Google. Then POOF, Prince disappeared, presumably turning into a dozen wisps of purple fog before floating off into the atmosphere. Prince remains the greatest.

Source: Consequence of Sound