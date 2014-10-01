Prince Held A Facebook Chat Yesterday And Answered Exactly One Question

#Social Media #Prince #Facebook
Editor-at-Large
10.01.14 3 Comments
Day 3 Of Hop Farm Festival 2011 - Prince Headlines

Getty Image

GOOD: Diminutive Minnesota native Prince Rogers Nelson (dba “Prince”) joined Facebook yesterday.

BETTER: To kick off his presence on the social media platform, he — or whoever is managing his Facebook page, although the image of Prince tinkering with his security settings and setting them all to “Only Arsenio Hall” is incredibly fun, so let’s just pretend it was actually him — made the following announcement: “Join Prince for an exclusive Q&A on Facebook right here at 12pm PT/ 3PM EST!! Submit your questions below!!!”

BEST: As of this writing, after almost 24 hours and approximately 4,000 fan submissions, Prince has answered exactly one (1) question, and this was it:

That link takes you here, to a somewhat lengthy explanation of why converting to 432 Hz is important, which could have easily been found using Google. Then POOF, Prince disappeared, presumably turning into a dozen wisps of purple fog before floating off into the atmosphere. Prince remains the greatest.

Source: Consequence of Sound

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media#Prince#Facebook
TAGSFacebookprinceSocial Media

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP