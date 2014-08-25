Prince Is Going To Release Two New Albums On The Same Day Next Month

The original fresh Prince, who put out 10 albums in the 1990s, has slowed down from that Guided by Voices-esque rate. It’s been four years since the Oh So Purple One’s last full-length release, 20Ten, but he’ll make up for the lost time on September 30th with two new albums, AGE OFFICIAL AGE and the 3rdEyeGirl-assisted PLECTRUMELECTRUM (looks like someone’s been reading Magary).

The cover art for AGE is ridiculous.

Two Prince albums? Who knew he loved Spin Doctors so much? Hear the first single, “Clouds,” here.

