The Minnesota Twins Are Going To Sell Official Prince Merch

Getty Image

Minneapolis’ devotion to the late funk icon Prince continues, this time with the city’s baseball team. The Minnesota Twins announced that they will soon begin selling official Prince-branded merchandise. According to the Star Tribune, fans will be able to purchase Prince shirts, hats, and baseballs as early as April 5 when the Twins go up in a game against the Seattle Mariners. As of now, the Prince-branded items will be exclusively sold at the home ballpark Target Field.

The team will continue the Prince celebrations on June 8th with their second annual Prince night; the first 10,000 fans to arrive at the stadium receive a commemorative inflatable guitar shaped to look like Prince’s iconic symbol. “Along with our fans, we look forward to celebrating the legacy of a man who brought an international spotlight to our great city,” said Minnesota Twins CEO Dave St. Peter.

Prince recently became the focal point in the controversy of whether or not his hologram was going to be used in Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show. The hologram turned out to be a rumor and Timberlake instead performed a piano version of “I Would Die 4 U” while Prince’s image was projected behind him. It was also revealed that The Purple One was working with Janelle Monaé on her forthcoming album Dirty Computer before his untimely passing in April 2016.