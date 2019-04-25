Tidal

Prince was a prolific creative force, so when he passed away in 2016, he left a lot of unreleased work behind. Now, some of it is beginning to see the light of day. For instance, it was just announced a few days ago that his memoir, The Beautiful Ones, will be released later this year. Now there’s even more material from Prince on the way, as a Tidal-exclusive album of old Prince demos called Originals is coming out on June 7.

The album is called Originals because it is made up of Prince’s original demo versions of songs that would later be recorded by other artists. There are songs here that were made famous by Kenny Rogers, The Bangles, and others. The most notable of them is “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was originally recorded by The Family, but it was Sinead O’Connor’s version of the song that topped charts worldwide.

The Originals tracklist was curated by Troy Carter, on behalf of the Prince Estate, and Jay-Z. Check it out below.

1. “Sex Shooter”

2. “Jungle Love”

3. “Manic Monday”

4. “Noon Rendezvous”

5. “Make-Up”

6. “100 MPH”

7. “You’re My Love”

8. “Holly Rock”

9. “Baby, You’re A Trip”

10. “The Glamorous Life”

11. “Gigolos Get Lonely Too”

12. “Love… Thy Will Be Done”

13. “Dear Michelangelo”

14. “Wouldn’t You Love To Love Me?”

15. “Nothing Compares 2 U”