Project Pablo Announces ‘There’s Always More At The Store’ With The Stunning Restraint Of ‘Less And Less’

03.12.18 6 hours ago

Montreal-based producer Project Pablo (aka Patrick Holland) marks his return with the release of “Less And Less,” the first track from his upcoming EP, There’s Always More At The Store.

The song is a relatively restrained effort compared to what we heard from him last. Built on a steady two-step beat, the song consists of a wandering melody of phased out synths, which give it a sense of space in spite of its rather simple arrangement. Those synths turn to cooler, spacier keys as the song progresses, making the four minute track feel as though it could be stretched to twelve minutes in Holland’s capable hands.

In a press release, the Canadian producer alluded that “Less And Less” was indicative of the direction of the entire EP, saying:

“For this record I pushed myself to keep things more minimal than usual, in a relative sense. Focusing on repetition in melody, rhythm and harmony, putting a lot of trust in my initial ideas and letting them play out. It was harder to stop than to add more.”

Holland has once again paired with Technicolour, the Ninja Tune imprint, for this release.

Holland also started a new monthly show on Rinse.FM last week, you can hear his first episode, featuring fellow Montrealer Gene Tellem archived here.

Tracklist
1. “Napoletana”
2. “Remind Me Tomorrow”
3. “Last Day”
4. “Less and Less”
5. “I Heard You Breathing”

There’s Always More At The Store will be released on 12”/Digital via Technicolour records 4/6. You can pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TAGSProject PabloThere's Always More At The Store

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP