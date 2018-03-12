Montreal-based producer Project Pablo (aka Patrick Holland) marks his return with the release of “Less And Less,” the first track from his upcoming EP, There’s Always More At The Store.

The song is a relatively restrained effort compared to what we heard from him last. Built on a steady two-step beat, the song consists of a wandering melody of phased out synths, which give it a sense of space in spite of its rather simple arrangement. Those synths turn to cooler, spacier keys as the song progresses, making the four minute track feel as though it could be stretched to twelve minutes in Holland’s capable hands.

In a press release, the Canadian producer alluded that “Less And Less” was indicative of the direction of the entire EP, saying:

“For this record I pushed myself to keep things more minimal than usual, in a relative sense. Focusing on repetition in melody, rhythm and harmony, putting a lot of trust in my initial ideas and letting them play out. It was harder to stop than to add more.”

Holland has once again paired with Technicolour, the Ninja Tune imprint, for this release.

Holland also started a new monthly show on Rinse.FM last week, you can hear his first episode, featuring fellow Montrealer Gene Tellem archived here.

Tracklist

1. “Napoletana”

2. “Remind Me Tomorrow”

3. “Last Day”

4. “Less and Less”

5. “I Heard You Breathing”

There’s Always More At The Store will be released on 12”/Digital via Technicolour records 4/6. You can pre-order it here.