Psy And His ‘Gangnam Style’ Broke YouTube And Now It’s Doing Weird Things

Turns out, you don’t need a giant, naked derriere to break the internet. Psy, famous for that awful song “Gangnam Style” (you know the one that qualifies as noise pollution) broke YouTube the other day when the music video went over 2 billion views. According to YouTube, their counter simply couldn’t keep up with such a large number

We never thought a video would be watched in numbers greater than a 32-bit integer (=2,147,483,647 views), but that was before we met PSY. “Gangnam Style” has been viewed so many times we had to upgrade to a 64-bit integer (9,223,372,036,854,775,808)! Hover over the counter in PSY’s video to see a little math magic and stay tuned for bigger and bigger numbers on YouTube. ﻿

SPOILER: The numbers go haywire. Here’s a screencap.

And hopefully this is the last we’ll EVER see or hear from Psy.

[PC World]