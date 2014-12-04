Psy And His ‘Gangnam Style’ Broke YouTube And Now It’s Doing Weird Things

Turns out, you don’t need a giant, naked derriere to break the internet. Psy, famous for that awful song “Gangnam Style” (you know the one that qualifies as noise pollution) broke YouTube the other day when the music video went over 2 billion views. According to YouTube, their counter simply couldn’t keep up with such a large number
We never thought a video would be watched in numbers greater than a 32-bit integer (=2,147,483,647 views), but that was before we met PSY. “Gangnam Style” has been viewed so many times we had to upgrade to a 64-bit integer (9,223,372,036,854,775,808)!
Hover over the counter in PSY’s video to see a little math magic and stay tuned for bigger and bigger numbers on YouTube.
SPOILER: The numbers go haywire. Here’s a screencap.
And hopefully this is the last we’ll EVER see or hear from Psy.
he should team up with tunak tunak guy
Confession: I don’t think Gangnam Style was that bad
Yup. This song was really solid for a pop tune. Seeing this article tagged with “Awful Music” is actually mildly irritating.
I will never not like that video. Yeah, I said it. Fuck off.
[25.media.tumblr.com]
Yup, Gangnam style all day
The dude in the elevator with the cowboy hat and sandals cracks me up every time.
[38.media.tumblr.com]
He gets more and more excited, and it is more and more fantastic.
I got to visit Korea, the Gangnam district is cool. They erected a big sign for the song and everything.
Also, it’s got a man shouting at an ass. That alone is worth it.
i’ve gotten drunk in front of that sign many a time. it’s wonderful.
I’m not the least bit ashamed of liking this video. I was in Korea when I became aware of its existence and if you drink a few bottles of soju and wander around Seoul at night, it is easy to experience a sort of Tron-like transformation and begin to feel like you’re living in the video.
soju is the devil and im going to miss it so hard when i finally move back to the states.
That chick is still fire.
Add me to the list of commentators who enjoys this song and has no problem admitting it. It’s catchy as hell and the video is highly amusing
People are missing the real reason why this is so popular…children. Kids dig this shit. And no one does repetition better than mindless kids. My daughter plays this on her iPad constantly. Dances…sings…the whole nine yards. Kids find something they like and literally run it into the ground.
Was it Gangnam Style?
Or, a North Korean hack?
Jong-Un ROR’s