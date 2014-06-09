Psy Made A Music Video About Getting Drunk With Snoop Dogg

Remember Psy? He’s back…in drunk form. Fresh off “Gangnam Style” becoming the first video to reach two billion views on YouTube, Psy released another music video, one that will probably only be seen by 100 million people. Psh, barely worth it. “Hangover” is an ode to getting drunk with Snoop Dogg and eating ramen and drinking enough alcohol that you forget how terrible your life is and the only way you can still get it up is to imagine the women you’re dancing with as younger, hotter versions of themselves.

Life is a “Hangover,” and then you die. Enjoy!

