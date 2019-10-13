Pusha T Has A Strong Warning For Those Trying To Leak His Music

Pusha T hopped on Twitter to give a strong message to anyone brave enough to leak his music.

The rapper told fans he swears to make an example out of anyone who dares publish his music online without permission, apparently fed up with leaked tracks hitting the internet.

“All the leaks is cute,” Pusha wrote. “I don’t care for real ’cause once music is old to me, it doesn’t matter…but I promise you this, if I find out who is leaking it, I will make a decent example out of you…and no one can stop it, no Kanye, nobody! Just cause you think you can play with me.”

The rapper followed up his warning with the saying, “It ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun.”

Pusha wasn’t specific about the exact cause of his fiery tweet, but the message arrives a few days after Success & Nightmares surfaced online prematurely. It wasn’t the first time Pusha dealt with leaked music. Back in 2018, his Sociopath was leaked before the official release date. After the Sociopath leak, Pusha expressed his disappointment online, saying leaking music “ruins” all that artists have prepared for their fans.