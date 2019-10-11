HBO’s Succession is one of the year’s biggest shows, and one of the many things to love about it is the theme song. The aggressive track has some hints of hip-hop to it, so much so that it is begging for a rapper to hop on a remix. Well, it has been done: Pusha T teased a new spin on the track earlier this week, and now the full version of “Puppets (Succession Remix)” has arrived.

Pusha says of the song, “It was an honor to be asked to put a verse on the iconic theme to Succession. It’s awesome that one of the hardest beats of the past couple years came from a TV score. I was excited at the opportunity to put my spin on it, when they approached me with the idea. I have so much respect for [composer Nicholas Britell] and his teams’ attention to detail and the pride they take in their work.”

Britell also said, “The greatest rappers are true virtuosos. If I was going to collaborate with anyone on this track, Pusha T was the dream choice. His lyrical instincts are phenomenal, and his artistry is beyond compare.”

Regardless of how good the song is, Logan Roy would still probably tell it to “f*ck off.”

Listen to “Puppets (Succession Remix)” above, and check out the original Succession theme song below.