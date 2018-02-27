Pussy Riot Say Two Members Have Gone Missing After Being Detained By Russian Security In Crimea

02.27.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Update: Pussy Riot has shared an update on Twitter saying that Olya Borisova and Sasha Sofeev have been found, and while they “were detained several times,” they’re “safe now.”

