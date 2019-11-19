Quavo had a message for the Atlanta Falcons regarding their disappointing 3-7 record on the season, as well as a potential solution: Hire formerly blacklisted quarterback Colin Kaepernick and give their current QB Matt Ryan the boot. The Atlanta native is clearly unimpressed with his home team’s performance so far, but the Falcons were not present at Kaepernick’s controversial recent workout.

TMZ Sports caught up with the rapper outside a recent sporting event (where he magnanimously bought $100 worth of Snickers from a young salesman) where the Migo shared his uncut opinion: “We need to get Matt Ryan out of there,” he declared. When asked about Colin Kaepernick’s workout, he said, “I love Colin. Colin should be on a team.” Naturally, the cameraman follows up, inquiring which team Quavo would like to see the QB play for. Without hesitation, Quavo responds: “Atlanta Falcons.”

The Falcons, however, missed out on Colin’s “elite” workout because of last-minute changes to the venue instituted by the quarterback, who did not approve of some of the conditions the NFL imposed on the workout. While 25 teams would have been “present” at the league-approved showcase, Kaep didn’t think that the footage would be edited favorably; he also wanted the workout open to media, which the league denied. Eventually, he moved the workout to another facility, where just eight teams showed up, prompting Jay-Z, who some credited with getting him the workout in the first place, to reportedly disapprove of his turning it into a “publicity stunt.” However, that’s not a direct quote from the mogul, whose deal with the NFL many criticized, so what he thinks is as much a mystery at present as Colin Kaepernick’s future in the NFL.