When Meek Mill announced a DreamChasers-Lids collaboration last month to benefit his reform alliance, it’s likely no one foresaw Migos‘ Quavo getting involved — but here we are a month later. Friday, Lids officially announced that Quavo is a Brand Ambassador for the company, just six months after Mill announced he now co-owns the hat line.

In a statement, Lids announces that, “Quavo will release a limited-edition, exclusive hat line in 2020 and it will serve as the first of many exclusive products.” In addition, Quavo said that the partnership is part of his desire to “expand his entrepreneurial endeavors” in a recent interview. The new partners are already creating content, with Lids releasing a video of Quavo inside one of its stores on Friday.

Add drip to that new cap. Let @QuavoStuntin show you how it's done with @CUSTOMZONExLIDS pic.twitter.com/u4rm1OtYtY — LIDS (@lids) December 21, 2019

Before partnering with Meek Mill and Lids, Quavo — an NFL fan in his off time — pushed for the Atlanta Falcons to sign Colin Kapernick when the team was 3-7 earlier this season. Alongside Travis Scott, Quavo also debuted a new track at Scott’s Astroworld Fest with his Migos brothers. Speaking of Migos, their next album — set for a 2020 release date — will include a Juice Wrld collaboration.

Read Quavo’s interview about the partnership here.

