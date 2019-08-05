Getty Image

Halle Bailey was just cast as Princess Ariel in Baz Luhrmann’s film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, but it looks like she’s got some competition.

ABC has announced that they’ll be putting on their own live TV musical adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Auli’i Cravalho, who played Moana in the Disney film of the same name, has been cast as Ariel. Queen Latifah will be playing Ursula, and Shaggy (yes, “It Wasn’t Me” Shaggy) will be playing Sebastian, with additional cast to be announced at a later date.

In addition to her rap career, Latifah also has a decades-long career in comedy films. Her last movie, Girls Trip, was released in 2017. Shaggy appeared in the 2018 Netflix film Game Over, Man!, and released a record, Wah Gwaan?!, earlier this year.

The live musical event, set to air November 5 as part of “The Wonderful World of Disney” franchise, looks like it will be structured a little differently than some of network television’s more recent musical broadcasts, including FOX’s Grease Live and NBC’s Hairspray Live. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Little Mermaid event will feature live performances interwoven into the broadcast of the original animated film.

The news comes as Disney is gearing up for its own live-action adaptation of the original animated film. The only official announcement so far has been Bailey’s casting as Ariel, but Melissa McCarthy, Harry Styles, and Jacob Tremblay have also been rumored to be considering roles in the film.

The Wonderful World Of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! will air November 5 on ABC.